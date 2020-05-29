Eid gifts distributed among prisoners in Miamwali Jail

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :MNA/ Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan said that on the direction of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of prisoners and for the purpose Eid gifts were sent in all the jails of the province to join them in Eid joys.

Addressing a ceremony arranged at Mianwali Jail in connection with to join the prisoners in Eid joys the Chairman Standing Committee said that for making the prisoners of jails useful citizens of the society TEVTA in assistance with other institutions has opened centers to learn skills so as they can live respectable life after being released from the prisons.

On this occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for local bodies Punjab Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has directed the jail administration for utilizing all out resources for the betterment and welfare of prisoners and providing facilities to the heirs coming to visit the prisoners.

Jail Superintendent Muhammad Asghar Munir told that strict security arrangements have been made at exit and entrances of the jail while in connection with corona dangers the SOPs are being fully being implemented whereas every possible facility is providing to the prisoners.