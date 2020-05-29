UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Gifts Distributed Among Prisoners In Miamwali Jail

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Eid gifts distributed among prisoners in Miamwali Jail

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :MNA/ Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan said that on the direction of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of prisoners and for the purpose Eid gifts were sent in all the jails of the province to join them in Eid joys.

Addressing a ceremony arranged at Mianwali Jail in connection with to join the prisoners in Eid joys the Chairman Standing Committee said that for making the prisoners of jails useful citizens of the society TEVTA in assistance with other institutions has opened centers to learn skills so as they can live respectable life after being released from the prisons.

On this occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for local bodies Punjab Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has directed the jail administration for utilizing all out resources for the betterment and welfare of prisoners and providing facilities to the heirs coming to visit the prisoners.

Jail Superintendent Muhammad Asghar Munir told that strict security arrangements have been made at exit and entrances of the jail while in connection with corona dangers the SOPs are being fully being implemented whereas every possible facility is providing to the prisoners.

Related Topics

Punjab Jail Visit Mianwali Amjad Ali All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DC takes notice of delay in registration, renewal ..

20 minutes ago

S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 6% in April Ami ..

20 minutes ago

Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as 'glori ..

20 minutes ago

DC reviews prices of vegetables, fruits at Sabzi M ..

20 minutes ago

Waqar Younis quits social media after his Twitter ..

32 minutes ago

NDMA completes spraying of 4,400 hectare area

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.