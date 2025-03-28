Eid gifts distributed among SOS village children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan visited the SOS children village to share the joys of Eid with the children.

She distributed Eid gifts among 200 children living in the village. She also inquired from them about the facilities and behavior of staff.

The commissioner said that homeless children would not be left alone on Eid. She urged measures to make the children useful members of society. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and SOS Village administration were also present.