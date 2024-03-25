Eid gifts distributed among special children at RCPH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Rehabilitation Center for Physically Handicapped (RCPH) Hyderabad Dr. Khurram Ansar has said that special children are an important part of our society, and we must utilize all resources for their welfare and prosperity.

He expressed these views on Monday while distributing Eid clothes and cash gifts among 68 special children at the Rehabilitation Center for Physically Handicapped in Hyderabad.

He thanked the Provincial Secretary for Taha Faroqui, who directed to fulfill the basic necessities for special children, including school uniforms, bags, shoes, books, and other essentials. Senior faculty members of RCPH, including Adil Warsi, Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Jabbar Jalbani, Kamran Sanjrani, Mah Jabeen and Shabana were also present at the occasion.