Eid Gifts Distributed Among Special Children At RCPH
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Deputy Director Rehabilitation Center for Physically Handicapped (RCPH) Hyderabad Dr. Khurram Ansar has said that special children are an important part of our society, and we must utilize all resources for their welfare and prosperity.
He expressed these views on Monday while distributing Eid clothes and cash gifts among 68 special children at the Rehabilitation Center for Physically Handicapped in Hyderabad.
He thanked the Provincial Secretary for Taha Faroqui, who directed to fulfill the basic necessities for special children, including school uniforms, bags, shoes, books, and other essentials. Senior faculty members of RCPH, including Adil Warsi, Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Jabbar Jalbani, Kamran Sanjrani, Mah Jabeen and Shabana were also present at the occasion.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against kite-flying; 280 arrested in 48 hours: CPO24 seconds ago
-
Dar, Britain's Foreign Secretary discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations31 seconds ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, loot recovered34 seconds ago
-
Roman Catholic Council arranges Iftar dinner for dignitaries of all religions37 seconds ago
-
Pakistan selected to lead training of African countries on Mosquito identification40 seconds ago
-
Fostering parliamentary diplomacy; essential for world peace: Ayaz Sadiq11 minutes ago
-
Unidentified man killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to equip the HFH with modern facilities; Dr Butt11 minutes ago
-
KDA team accesses damages by avalanche on Lake Road Naran30 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas to inspect traffic management30 minutes ago
-
More than 7.5 kg drugs recovered30 minutes ago
-
PR to run four special trains on Eid ul Fitr30 minutes ago