Eid gifts distributed among special children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and MPA Shakeel Shahid distributed Eid gifts among the special children of the Zunnorain Welfare Society near ABC Road Chak 79.

Incharge center Qaratul Ain and other teachers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC assured all possible cooperation for betterment of the center and appreciated enthusiasm of the teachers in imparting education and training to the children.

The MPA said that steps would be taken to equip the institution with better facilities.