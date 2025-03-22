Eid Gifts Distributed Among Special Persons In Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended a special Eid gift initiative for special children across Multan, ensuring their inclusion in the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.
A grand ceremony was held at the Government Shadab Institute of Special Children, where Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari distributed gifts among Special children. Eid gifts would be distributed among 1,811 special children of the district. The event was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir-ur-Rehman, and political representatives Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Babar Shah, Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta, and Rai Mansab.
The special children, overjoyed with the Eid gifts, expressed their happiness and gratitude for the Punjab government’s gesture.
A mesmerizing national anthem performance by special children added to the emotional depth of the event, making it a truly heartwarming occasion.
Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem Khan said that there was zero tolerance for welfare and rehabilitation of special persons. He further added that the provision of Eid gifts to special persons was aimed at including in their celebrations. He said that the provincial government was following practical steps for the upgradation of special education institutions.
DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari reaffirmed that special Eid gifts would be delivered to all special children before Eid.
In addition to the ceremony, Commissioner Aamir Kareem and DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari planted a sapling and inaugurated tree plantation drive.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD Punjab arrests 11 'terrorists' in 166 operations3 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among special persons in Multan3 minutes ago
-
Railways to ply five Special Eid Trains to facilitate passengers3 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui accuses Gandapur of turning KP into terrorist haven3 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts for special children3 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman stresses water conservation on World Water Day4 minutes ago
-
Water conservation shared responsibility: CM14 minutes ago
-
CM gives Eid gifts to special children14 minutes ago
-
Shazia grips illegal LPG business23 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in northern Sindh23 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred, as many injured in raid on drug-pushers24 minutes ago
-
President urges people to set aside differences, reject division; work together for prosperous Pakis ..33 minutes ago