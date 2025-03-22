Eid gifts distributed among special persons in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended a special Eid gift initiative for special children across Multan, ensuring their inclusion in the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A grand ceremony was held at the Government Shadab Institute of Special Children, where Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari distributed gifts among Special children. Eid gifts would be distributed among 1,811 special children of the district. The event was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir-ur-Rehman, and political representatives Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Babar Shah, Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta, and Rai Mansab.

The special children, overjoyed with the Eid gifts, expressed their happiness and gratitude for the Punjab government’s gesture.

A mesmerizing national anthem performance by special children added to the emotional depth of the event, making it a truly heartwarming occasion.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem Khan said that there was zero tolerance for welfare and rehabilitation of special persons. He further added that the provision of Eid gifts to special persons was aimed at including in their celebrations. He said that the provincial government was following practical steps for the upgradation of special education institutions.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari reaffirmed that special Eid gifts would be delivered to all special children before Eid.

In addition to the ceremony, Commissioner Aamir Kareem and DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari planted a sapling and inaugurated tree plantation drive.