Open Menu

Eid Gifts Distributed Among Special Persons In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Eid gifts distributed among special persons in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended a special Eid gift initiative for special children across Multan, ensuring their inclusion in the joyous celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A grand ceremony was held at the Government Shadab Institute of Special Children, where Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari distributed gifts among Special children. Eid gifts would be distributed among 1,811 special children of the district. The event was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir-ur-Rehman, and political representatives Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Babar Shah, Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta, and Rai Mansab.

The special children, overjoyed with the Eid gifts, expressed their happiness and gratitude for the Punjab government’s gesture.

A mesmerizing national anthem performance by special children added to the emotional depth of the event, making it a truly heartwarming occasion.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem Khan said that there was zero tolerance for welfare and rehabilitation of special persons. He further added that the provision of Eid gifts to special persons was aimed at including in their celebrations. He said that the provincial government was following practical steps for the upgradation of special education institutions.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari reaffirmed that special Eid gifts would be delivered to all special children before Eid.

In addition to the ceremony, Commissioner Aamir Kareem and DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari planted a sapling and inaugurated tree plantation drive.

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

1 hour ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

3 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

14 hours ago
 2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports

14 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasi ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan