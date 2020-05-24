Eid gifts distributed among special students

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Faiz Ullah Kamooka and Firdous Rai distributed Eid gifts among special students of different institutions, here on Saturday

Deputy Commissioner and parliamentarians said that real philosophy of Eid celebration was to spend time of joys with children and suffering humanity.

They said: "We will feel spiritual satisfaction and happiness if we spend time with such special children." They expressed best wishes for the special students in future and thanked the philanthropists for arranging Eid gifts.