UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Gifts Distributed Among Special Students

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:12 AM

Eid gifts distributed among special students

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Faiz Ullah Kamooka and Firdous Rai distributed Eid gifts among special students of different institutions, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Faiz Ullah Kamooka and Firdous Rai distributed Eid gifts among special students of different institutions, here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner and parliamentarians said that real philosophy of Eid celebration was to spend time of joys with children and suffering humanity.

They said: "We will feel spiritual satisfaction and happiness if we spend time with such special children." They expressed best wishes for the special students in future and thanked the philanthropists for arranging Eid gifts.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Best

Recent Stories

SEHA receives more than 60,000 calls on Estijaba h ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as Shawal ..

2 hours ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company employees rece ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Expects to Wrap Up Probe of Karachi Plane ..

3 minutes ago

Japan expresses condolence over loss of lives in P ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Continue To Expand Despite US Pressure

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.