Eid Gifts Distributed Among Thalassemia Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Provincial President Al- Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Khalid Waqas on Friday distributed eid gifts among children suffering from thalassemia disease at a ceremony held here at Al- Khidmat hospital,Nishtarabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Provincial President Al- Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Khalid Waqas on Friday distributed eid gifts among children suffering from thalassemia disease at a ceremony held here at Al- Khidmat hospital,Nishtarabad.

Among others who attended the ceremony were former president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce,Haji Sharafat Ali Mubarak, prominent businessman Ehtesham Haleem, president Thalassemia Association, Dr. Shehzad Arshad Awan and other management of Al- Khidmat Foundation.

Khalid Waqas said that presently the country has over 150,000 transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients and the number of patients were increasing due to absence of any coherent policy.

He stressed the need of legislation and practical steps to control and address problems of thalassemia patients who couldn't afford expenditure on treatment.

He said that total 600 thalassemia children were being given free blood transfusion facility at Al-Khidmat Hospitals in Peshawar and Charsadda.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution ordered by Jamaat-i-Islami MPAs to include treatment of thalassemia treatment in Sehat Sahulat Card and appreciated the government decision in this regard.

