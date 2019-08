Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir along with MPAs Sardar Farooq Amanullah and Owais Khan Dareshak distributed Eid gifts among women at Daarul Aman

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir along with MPAs Sardar Farooq Amanullah and Owais Khan Dareshak distributed Eid gifts among women at Daarul Aman.

On this occasion, the DC directed Daar-ul-Aman administration to provide all facilities to women as per law .

Superintendent Daar-ul-Aman Saba Zahra said nine women and one child were residing and all facilities were being provided to them.