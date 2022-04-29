UrduPoint.com

Eid Gifts Distributed At Old Age Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Director Social Welfare Muzammal Yar Friday distributed Eid gifts among senior citizens residing in Old Age Home.

Along with Deputy Director Ayesha Jameel, he visited the Old Age Home and inquired about the facilities being provided to the senior citizens there.

He distributed clothes, shoes and other items among them and said that senior citizens were pride of society and they would never be left alone.

In-charge Old Age Home Rabia Khalid briefed the director, saying quality food and other necessities of life were being provided to the residents of the Old Age Home.

