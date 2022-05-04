Eid gifts, food parties, Zoo add colour to Eidul Fitr celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The exchange of Eid greetings, visits among relatives, distribution of Eid gifts in children and food parties on Wednesday added colour to Eidul Fitr celebrations in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP).

In the second day of Eid, people of KP has kept alive the old tradition and visited the houses of relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings, sweets, food parties and Eidi gifts.

As per traditions, Peshawarites passed the first day of Eid at home and spent second day by visiting houses of their loved ones, relatives and friends for exchange of Eid greetings and sweets besides distributed Eidi gifts among children.

"I visited the home of my maternal uncle on the second day of Eidul Fitr and exchanged Eid greetings with him and his family members. Such joyful events, which comes after one year following observance of month long fasting, are creating spirit of love, friendship and brotherhood in the society," Ehtisham Khan, a resident of Wapda Town Nowshera told APP.

The exchange of Eid greetings and distribution of Eidi gifts bring people more closer besides creating an atmosphere of friendship and happiness among masses," he said.

"I received Rs5,000 Eidi from my relatives and friends on this Eid and donated half amount for orphans children to include them in Eidul Fitr's celebrations,'" said Khayam Khan.

"Helping needy and poor people especially those affected by COVID-19, persons with disabilities and orphans would certainly increase our happiness on Eid," he said.

"I met with all my friends, cousins and relatives during second day of Eid in my home village and tomorrow I would go to Peshawar to meet my uncle and others relatives on third day of Eid for greetings'" Khayam Khan, a resident of Pabbi told APP.

He said people were showing great response to outdoor outings on this Eid after opening of tourism destinations including parks, chairlifts and Peshawar Zoo due to significant reduction in coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus has badly affected travels and tourism industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last two years as all its tourists destinations include Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changagali, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran, Swat, Kalam, Komrat valleys were closed down on Eids due to COVID-19.

He said Peshawar Zoo was the main source of attraction for children of poor people, underprivileged and white collar communities for entertainment of kids during Eid days, attracting a large number of families and children.

Peshawar Zoo spokesman said that Sunday has been reserved for visits of families.

He urged visitors not to throw food to animals and keep the zoo clean.