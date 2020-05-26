Eid gifts for indigent people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar distributed Eid gifts among some deserving people here during a simple ceremony on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab, Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq, PTI leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Arif Ahmed Khawaja (Chairman Sialkot District Ushr and Zakat Committee) and others were also present on occasion.

