Eid Gifts For Special Children
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Khan Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, paid visit to schools of special education including Government Shadab school for MC, Government Blind School for for Girls and Government Secondary School for Special Children and distributed Eid gifts among students from Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz Sharif .
