UrduPoint.com

Eid Gifts, Packages Distributed Among Martyred Cops In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Eid gifts, packages distributed among martyred cops in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The police on Friday distributed Eid gifts and packages among families of martyrs of the police force of the district.

According to police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police officers visited the families of martyred personnel and gave Eid packages to them.

The DPO said that martyrs were our pride and that their heirs were part of the police family.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the police, saying they sacrificed their lives to ensure peace and protect the lives and property of the people.

He added that the police department would take care of the bereaved families and kin of martyred police officials and would always help them through thick and thin. ­

More Stories From Pakistan

