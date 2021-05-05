UrduPoint.com
Eid Gifts, Ration Distributed Among Baldia Factory Inferno Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi has distributed Eid gifts and ration packages among affected families of Baldia factory inferno

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi has distributed Eid gifts and ration packages among affected families of Baldia factory inferno.

The gifts were distributed among the families in a respectful manner at an Iftar-dinner ceremony, held at JI Karachi headquarters here on Wednesday.

The ceremony is hosted every year by a special desk, constituted by the JI's Public Aid Committee, to provide legal aid, guidance and monetary support to the affected families. The JI also bears educational and other expenses of a large number of children that became orphans in the aftermath of the tragedy.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Karachi Bar Association President Naeem Qureshi Advocate and other spoke on the occasion.

JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Fazal Ahad, Najeeb Ayuabi, Zahid Askari and others besides representatives from various walks of life attended the ceremony.

