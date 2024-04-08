Open Menu

Eid Holidays Cancelled For Rescue-1122 Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Faisalabad office has cancelled Eid holidays

for its staff to provide timely emergency services to people in case of any emergency,

including accidents on Eid-ul-Fitr.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal during a media briefing here Monday said that Rescue-1122 office had chalked out a comprehensive emergency plan to provide service to people.

He said that 42 posts had been set up near Eidgahs, mosques and other points during Eid prayers. All ambulances including motorbike ambulances and fire fighting vehicles will be present at different points all the time.

He said that an inspection team under the supervision of Emergency Officer (Operations) Engr Tariq Mehmood had also been formed to inspect the rescue posts.

A control room staff had also been instructed to remain alert round-the-clock on days of Eid.

