Eid holidays come to an end as passengers return to work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) After celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones, the return of travelers to their respective workplaces has begun, causing a significant surge in the number of passengers at bus stands, railway stations, and other transport hubs.

As the Eid holidays draw to a close, the usual post-holiday rush has intensified, with people heading back to their places of work after spending quality time with family and friends.

Many passengers, in conversations with APP, expressed that the Eid holidays seemed to pass by in the blink of an eye. “We didn’t even realise how quickly the time flew by,” one passenger shared, adding that while they cherished the time spent with their loved ones, the reality of returning to work for a livelihood had set in. "Now it’s time to get back to work," they remarked, showing both a sense of gratitude for the family time and a readiness to return to their professional responsibilities.

The government had declared Eid holidays from March 31 to April 2, with a total of five days off for government employees, including the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). During these days, businesses and government offices across the country remained closed, allowing employees to enjoy the festive break. However, as of April 3, government offices and business centres resumed normal operations, signaling the end of the Eid holiday period and the return to daily routines.

With the conclusion of the Eid celebrations, bus stations, railway terminals, and airports are now witnessing a sharp increase in the number of people making their way back to work or home. The high demand for transportation services has resulted in long queues and crowded terminals, as people rush to secure tickets for their journey.

At major bus terminals, passengers were seen waiting in long lines, hoping to find a seat for their journey back to the cities where they work.

Similarly, railway stations are filled with commuters eager to board their trains. “It’s a bit chaotic, but we all understand that this is the reality after every Eid break,” said one traveler waiting at a bus stand. Many people are trying to catch the earliest available transport to avoid further delays, adding to the congestion.

With increased passenger traffic, transport authorities are taking steps to manage the crowds, ensuring that all travelers have a smooth and safe journey back to their respective destinations. Temporary arrangements, such as additional buses and extra trains, have been deployed to help accommodate the large number of passengers, but the rush is expected to continue for several days.

While transport hubs are brimming with returning travelers, business and government operations have returned to their regular schedules. Government employees are reporting back to their offices after the extended holiday period, with schools, offices, and businesses resuming their normal operations as of April 3.

Despite the end of the public holidays, many citizens expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to spend time with family, sharing meals, gifts, and celebrating traditions that define Eid-ul-Fitr. "We made the most of the holidays, and now we are ready to face the demands of our work again," another traveler shared.

In conclusion, while the return to work is often bittersweet after spending time with loved ones, the post-Eid rush at transport hubs highlights the importance of efficient management of travel logistics during peak holiday seasons. The government’s timely announcement of the Eid holidays and the resumption of normal work schedules has allowed people to enjoy a brief but meaningful break, and now they are preparing to settle back into their professional lives.