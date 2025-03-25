Eid Holidays For SWMC Employees Canceled
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal on Tuesday said that as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,the holidays of Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) employees have been canceled on Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to a spokesperson,special cleaning of cemeteries and Eid-ul-Fitr places will be done and important roads and markets will be whitewashed and a zero-waste policy will be adopted during Eid.
Similarly,PHAs and municipal committees should complete the arrangements for trimming and cleaning of grass and plants in public parks in the next three days so that citizens can celebrate the festival of Eid with full swing.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of local authorities of all departments to review special arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr.
ADC Revenue directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to hold a meeting with the transport owners and take proactive action to ensure implementation of the fixed fare and wherever required,the police, traffic police and administration will be on call for cooperation at all times.
ADC Revenue directed the local authorities of the District Council, Municipal Corporation Committees to keep the street lights on and adopt a zero tolerance policy against encroachments that disrupt the flow of traffic within their limits and to mobilize the anti-encroachment staff in market.
He asked the officers of all departments to set up emergency desks in their offices where an employee would be present on duty who would be in touch with the District Emergency Control Room so that any emergency situation could be responded to in the shortest possible time.
In this regard,the District Emergency Control Room 9250011 was activated,which would remain active 24 hours a day without any holidays for the convenience of the public.
