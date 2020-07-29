UrduPoint.com
Eid Holidays In AIOU

Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:41 PM

Eid holidays in AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will remain closed from July 31, 2020 to August 02, 2020 on account of Eid holidays. According to a press release issued on Thursday, it was stated that the university will resume its normal operations from August 3 (Monday),It is pertinent to mention here that to facilitate the students, AIOU remains partially open during holidays and weekends, particularly during admissions.

These days admissions are open for Autumn semester 2020. However, during the Eid holidays the university will be closed completely.

