Eid holidays not to be observed in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department has decided that Eid holidays from May 10 to 15 will not be observed in all medical institutions and hospitals in view of corona pandemic in the country.

This was informed by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan in a statement on Friday.

He said that medical and dental universities and hospitals, including offices of the VCs, principals and medical superintendents, would remain open during Eid holidays.

The offices of the health department will also open and essential staff would perform their official duties during these days, he added.

The secretary said that the MSs would ensure covid SOPs in hospitals and issue duty rosters for emergency department operation theater, medical stores and other departments, adding that all life saving drugs and other essential medical services would be made available.

Nabeel Awan said he himself would monitor the working of hospitals during Eid holidays and reviewfacilities. If any medical staff or doctor was found absent from duty, strict action would be taken againsthim, he warned.