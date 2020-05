The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified Eidul Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday notified Eidul Fitr holidays from May 22 to May 27.

