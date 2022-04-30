Eid holidays of MWMC officials cancelled

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has cancelled Eid holidays of operational staff to continue services to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has cancelled Eid holidays of operational staff to continue services to masses.

In a directive issued by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar here on Saturday, the operational staff of the department would continue duties during eid holidays in order to facilitate masses during eid days.

The government has announced eid holidays from May 02 to 04 while the monitoring officers, workers, drivers and staff of MWMC workshop would perform duties during the holidays.

The CEO has directed deputy manager operations and 14 sector incharge of the city would monitor the cleanliness operation. Special task has been given to staff for cleanliness of mosques and roads of the city during Eid holidays.