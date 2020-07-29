Eid holidays of MWMC staff cancelled for swift cleanliness in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) completed all cleanliness preparations in the city for Eid-ul-Adha while Eid holidays of the company staff was also cancelled.

The Eid holidays of operational and workshop staff were cancelled for maintaining better sanitation in the city during holy event of Eid-ul-Adha, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan has issued holidays cancellation orders in this regard.

The control room for registration of complaints regarding cleanliness has also been established at Deputy Commissioner office.

The control room would remain operational round the clock while citizens could register their complaints regarding cleanliness on this number 0614500963.

The time duration of complaint cell setup at MWMC office was extended 7 am to 10 pm.

The citizens could register their complaints about animal offals on complaint cell number 1139 while whatsapp number was also given for complaint registration 03059215555. The staff has been deputed at complaint cell in three shifts. Guidelines regarding coronavirus SOPs have also been issued for company workers. The staff would be bound to use face masks and gloves and would avoid from gathering during filed duty.

APP /sak