Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on Sunday

The PMD office says there will be cloudy weather on Sunday and moon sighting of Shawwal will be not so easy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH, might not be sighted on the evening of May 1.

The MET office said the new moon wouos be born on May 1.

It said, "The new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH, will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 01:28am PST on 01-05-2022,".

Climate data, according to PDM, also shows that the weather was expected to be fairly cloudy in most parts of the country on Sunday which would result in low visibility.

It said there was no chance of moon sighting on Ramadan 29th, 1443 AH owing to cloudy weather.