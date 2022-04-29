UrduPoint.com

Eid In Pakistan: No Chance Of Sighting New Moon On Sunday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on Sunday

The PMD office says there will be cloudy weather on Sunday and moon sighting of Shawwal will be not so easy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said that the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH, might not be sighted on the evening of May 1.

The MET office said the new moon wouos be born on May 1.

It said, "The new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH, will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 01:28am PST on 01-05-2022,".

Climate data, according to PDM, also shows that the weather was expected to be fairly cloudy in most parts of the country on Sunday which would result in low visibility.

It said there was no chance of moon sighting on Ramadan 29th, 1443 AH owing to cloudy weather.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather May Sunday Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the ci ..

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the city clean during Eid holidays

7 minutes ago
 German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian G ..

German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian Gas Would Paralyze Economy

8 minutes ago
 China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services A ..

China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - ..

8 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rub ..

Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge ..

US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge Watched by Fed - Commerce Dep ..

8 minutes ago
 KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order ..

KP govt makes arrangements to ensure law and order during Eid ul Fitr

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.