Eid, incomplete without wearing beautiful,carved bangles

As Eid-ul-Fitr was approaching fast, shining and multicoloured 'Bangles' were the most desired accessory for women to buy, along with trendy dresses and footwear, a private TV channel reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :As Eid-ul-Fitr was approaching fast, shining and multicoloured 'Bangles' were the most desired accessory for women to buy, along with trendy dresses and footwear, a private tv channel reported.

On every joyous occasion, Bangles are considered the most glamorous traditional fashion accessory which is specifically decorated on Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to females, Eid is incomplete without wearing beautifully carved bangles.

Young and old are busy in preparations for Eid. Young girls are eagerly buying bangles and henna to celebrate 'Eid festival' in a traditional way.

"These bangles are manufactured in Hyderabad, however, it can be purchased from various big, and small markets across the country.