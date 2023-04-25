Eid Mela events attract huge number of visitors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :On the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, two events marking Eid celebrations were arranged at Turbat and Gwadar which pulled over 6,000 visitors who were entertained with different colourful programs.

In this connection, a football match was also played at district Dukki. About 200 spectators enjoyed the match in which the local players displayed their skills, providing entertainment to the enthusiastic gathering.

A large number of young people also converged to witness the events.