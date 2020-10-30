Eid Milaad-ul-Nabi (PBU) celebrated in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Eid Milaad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious reverence and fervor renewing the pledge to follow the true teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) here.

The day began with special prayers for development, safety, peace, unity and brotherhood amongst the followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

District administration made special security arrangements to maintain law and order in the all four districts- Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Seerat Conferences, special 'Naatia Mushairas' and various other special programmes on Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH) were arranged.

All major government and private buildings, residential and commercial plazas, markets, mosques, roundabouts and houses were decorated and illuminated.

Mahaafil-e-Milad and public meetings were also held in different parts of the Sialkot district, while faithful actively participated in the programmes organized by the different local, religious and social organizations.

Holy Quran reciting and Na'at competitions were also held throughout the day in almost every nook and corner of the Sialkot district.

Milaad processions were taken out from different areas of Sialkot district, reciting Na'ats and Darood-o-Salam.

Congregations were also organized in all important places of the district where the preachers and scholars highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) besides delivering lectures on His way of life.