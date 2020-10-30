UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milaad-ul-Nabi (PBU) Celebrated In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Eid Milaad-ul-Nabi (PBU) celebrated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Eid Milaad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious reverence and fervor renewing the pledge to follow the true teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) here.

The day began with special prayers for development, safety, peace, unity and brotherhood amongst the followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

District administration made special security arrangements to maintain law and order in the all four districts- Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Seerat Conferences, special 'Naatia Mushairas' and various other special programmes on Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH) were arranged.

All major government and private buildings, residential and commercial plazas, markets, mosques, roundabouts and houses were decorated and illuminated.

Mahaafil-e-Milad and public meetings were also held in different parts of the Sialkot district, while faithful actively participated in the programmes organized by the different local, religious and social organizations.

Holy Quran reciting and Na'at competitions were also held throughout the day in almost every nook and corner of the Sialkot district.

Milaad processions were taken out from different areas of Sialkot district, reciting Na'ats and Darood-o-Salam.

Congregations were also organized in all important places of the district where the preachers and scholars highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) besides delivering lectures on His way of life.

Related Topics

Law And Order Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Market All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.