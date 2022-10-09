Eid Milaad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious zeal amid tight security across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (Peace be upon him) was celebrated throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious zeal on Sunday.

The day dawned with 21 gun salutes and prayers were offered in the mosques for the solidarity and sovereignty of the country. The faithful also paid tribute to the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the provincial metropolis in several processions.

Known religious organization Dawat-e-Islami carried out Milad-un-Nabi procession that passed through different areas of Peshawar Cantonment including Nothia, Sonehri Masjid Road, Saddar Bazar, Liaqat Bazar and Mall Road.

Kids in great numbers also joined the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions. The faithfuls were reciting naats and free-of-charge food was distributed among the participants.

A huge procession of faithful carrying different flags was taken out from Milaad Chowk, Ashraf Road inside the walled city. The rally was organized by a local religious unit, Idara-e-Tableeghul islam and led by former health minister and Chairman of Idara, Syed Zahir Ali Shah. Thousands of citizens along with their families participated in the rallies.

All city streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers, besides public and private buildings were beautifully decorated with multi color lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The speakers including leading ulema and religious scholars paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him). They said success of Muslim Ummah in this World and the life hereafter lies in the implementation and following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). They said we should follow the preaching of Hazrat Muhammad that is a course of enlightenment for Muslims of the World.

Meanwhile, the Capital City Police have set up foolproof security arrangements for celebrating the day. More than 2000 cops guarded the processions and congregations. The traffic police also worked to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads.

Similarly all the other line departments including Water and Sanitation Services (WSSP), Peshawar Electric Supply Company, and the workings of Local government were fully active and fulfilled their obligations.

Hundreds of other rallies, congregations and processions were taken out in the other districts including DIKhan, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Bannu, and all parts of merged districts.