Eid Milad cake cutting ceremony held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), a cake-cutting ceremony was organized by Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnah at the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fazal Abbas participated as the chief guest and formally cut the cake to mark the blessed occasion. The event was attended by a large number of religious and business community representatives, including Chief Nazim of Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnah Mufti Muhammad Younus Rizvi, Zubair Qadri, Asif Raza Qadri, Malik Sikandar Hayat, Aslam Bhali, and others.

Speaking at the event, ADC Fazal Abbas said that celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is an expression of deep faith and devotion.

He noted that the district administration is actively finalizing arrangements to commemorate the occasion in a dignified and peaceful manner. A special meeting with the District Peace Committee has also been held to ensure a harmonious atmosphere during the celebrations.

Mufti Muhammad Younus Rizvi, in his remarks, emphasized that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a source of mercy for all of humanity. He urged the public to remain vigilant against those who attempt to spread religious hatred, particularly through social media, and stressed the importance of unity and peace in society.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity, and national harmony.