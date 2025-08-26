Eid Milad Cake Cutting Ceremony Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), a cake-cutting ceremony was organized by Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnah at the historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) on Tuesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fazal Abbas participated as the chief guest and formally cut the cake to mark the blessed occasion. The event was attended by a large number of religious and business community representatives, including Chief Nazim of Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnah Mufti Muhammad Younus Rizvi, Zubair Qadri, Asif Raza Qadri, Malik Sikandar Hayat, Aslam Bhali, and others.
Speaking at the event, ADC Fazal Abbas said that celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is an expression of deep faith and devotion.
He noted that the district administration is actively finalizing arrangements to commemorate the occasion in a dignified and peaceful manner. A special meeting with the District Peace Committee has also been held to ensure a harmonious atmosphere during the celebrations.
Mufti Muhammad Younus Rizvi, in his remarks, emphasized that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a source of mercy for all of humanity. He urged the public to remain vigilant against those who attempt to spread religious hatred, particularly through social media, and stressed the importance of unity and peace in society.
The ceremony concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity, and national harmony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
With bare hands & big hopes, Hussain begins rebuilding life after Buner’s floods10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs from Inter-provincial smugglers10 minutes ago
-
SSGC holds open court to address public complaints10 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of flood risk in River Ravi amid heavy rain forecast10 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad cake cutting ceremony held10 minutes ago
-
Punjab job portal receives 2 million+ applications20 minutes ago
-
Two buildings, six crushing plants demolished29 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for selling banned polythene bags29 minutes ago
-
IUB to celebrate Ashra Rahmatullil Aalameen (SAW)30 minutes ago
-
Court directs Adiala Jail's admin to allow PTI founder's lawyers, family members in hearings30 minutes ago
-
Afghan women approach IHC against deportation process30 minutes ago
-
SC seeks details of private company's shares30 minutes ago