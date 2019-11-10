Eid Milad celebrated with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor here on Sunday.

All the roads, streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, Mosques in the city were decorated with colorful lights and buntings.

Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional routes, Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk,Liaquat Bagh, Iqbal Road,Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Adaila Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Jorian, Gulshanabad, Morgah, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road, Chah Sultan amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kahba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat. While, different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners have been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts.

Religious scholars and Ulema highlighted the significance of the occasion and urged the people to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to achieve success in life and hereafter.

People set up langars and sabeels of sweet water/milk at different points of procession routes on the occasion whereas tea and qehwa was also served among the devotees.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana by deputing some 5,000 policemen to avoid any toward incident.

The participants of the processions passed through walk-through gates to avoid any untoward incident.

CCTV cameras were also installed on the routes of main processions to monitor the movement of suspect elements while no one was allowed to stand on rooftops of the buildings along the routes.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

All the routes of the processions have been cleaned by Solid Waste Management Department (RWMC). Rescue 1122 remained on high avert any untoward incident. As many as 400 rescuers were deployed on the occasion.