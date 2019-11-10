UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad Celebrated With Religious Fervor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Eid Milad celebrated with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor here on Sunday.

All the roads, streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, Mosques in the city were decorated with colorful lights and buntings.

Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional routes, Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk,Liaquat Bagh, Iqbal Road,Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Adaila Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Jorian, Gulshanabad, Morgah, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road, Chah Sultan amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kahba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat. While, different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners have been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts.

Religious scholars and Ulema highlighted the significance of the occasion and urged the people to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to achieve success in life and hereafter.

People set up langars and sabeels of sweet water/milk at different points of procession routes on the occasion whereas tea and qehwa was also served among the devotees.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana by deputing some 5,000 policemen to avoid any toward incident.

The participants of the processions passed through walk-through gates to avoid any untoward incident.

CCTV cameras were also installed on the routes of main processions to monitor the movement of suspect elements while no one was allowed to stand on rooftops of the buildings along the routes.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

All the routes of the processions have been cleaned by Solid Waste Management Department (RWMC). Rescue 1122 remained on high avert any untoward incident. As many as 400 rescuers were deployed on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Murree Road Traffic Sadiqabad Saddar Bagh Rescue 1122 Sunday Market Mosque All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

1 hour ago

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 5th edition of Dubai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.