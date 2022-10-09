Eid Milad in Nabi PBUH celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Thousands of faithfuls participated in different processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Bahawalpur City.

The people celebrated 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal with religious zeal and zest whereas all the processions concluded peacefully.

The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was taken out from Milad Chowk. Large number of people proceeded with the procession on cycles, motorcycles, cars, vans, tractors, and horses.

Other processions were also taken out from various parts of Bahawalpur district. People have decorated mosques, houses and streets with green flags and lights to express their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special activities including recitation of the Holy Quran and Mahafil-e-Milad have been arranged.

The women have also arranged Milad Mehfils to pay tributes to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Leading religious scholars are highlighted the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in different congregations.

Bahawalpur Police had made foolproof security arrangements. Traffic plan was also chalked out to maintain flow of traffic.