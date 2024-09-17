Eid Milad-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Bahawalpur, Milad Conferences held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor.

Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, attended the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference organized by the Central Milad-e-Mustafa Committee, which was held at the Central Eidgah in Bahawalpur.

A large number of people were present, including Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan, organizers of the Central Milad-e-Mustafa Committee Maulana Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, representatives from civil society, the Traders Associations, and members of the Peace Committee.

Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar distributed sweets among the conference participants on behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab and also participated in tree planting.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan attended the Central Milad-e-Mustafa Conference held at the Craft Bazaar in Bahawalpur, jointly managed by Jamia Masjid Sirani, Jamia Owaisah Rizvia, and Jamia Manzoor-ul-Mashaikh Sabriya.

On this occasion, a large number of scholars were present, including Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Sufi Muhammad Afzal Sabri, and Mufti Muhammad Kashif Saeedi. After the conference, prayers were offered for the country's security and prosperity.

As many as 73 processions were taken out in Bahawalpur district. The Central Milad Committee took out the main procession set out from Shikarpuri Gate, passing through the traditional routes of Giri Ganj Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar, Farid Gate, and Circular Road, culminating at Milad Chowk.

The procession was attended by the President of the Central Milad Committee Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, the Nazim-e-A'la Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, the Patron of the Anjuman Tajiran Bahawalpur, Sardar Najibullah Khan, members of civil society, and a large number of devotees of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession participants displayed their love for the Noble Prophet Peace Be Upon Him by carrying banners and reciting Durood and Naats.