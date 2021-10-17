UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad Preparations In Full Swing Across Sukkur Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were gaining momentum in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, as people busy beautifying roads and buildings with colorful buntings, banners and fancy lights.

Huge banners and gigantic billboards were displaying across the region to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with full zeal and fevour. People belonging to all ages were busy in decorating Mosques, homes Plazas and all kind of buildings with colorful lights and buntings.

According to the details, various social, cultural, educational institutes and religious organization were preparing for special programmes to pay tribute and highlight different aspects of the Holy Prophet Muhammad s (PBUH) life.

On Rabi-ul-Awal 12, Oct 19 (Tuesday), Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions would also be carried out in different areas of Sukkur while models of Khana-e-Kaaba and Masjid-e-Nabvi exhibited on major squares of the Sukkur city.

On account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sindh provincial government has already declared public holiday.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sukkur Dr Shafique Mahesar has directed all the concerned departments including all Deputy Commissioner (DCs) of the division to provide every possible help and clear the routes of the processions of Eid Millad-un-Nabi.

Law enforcement agencies including Sukkur Police and Rangers have also chalked out security plan to control law and order situation during the procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Security control rooms have been established to monitor the processions besides camps are being set up at different places of the Sukkur. The staff of the hospitals would remain alert to tackle any eventuality.

