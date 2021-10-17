Eid Milad rally took oit in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A colorful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) rally has been taken out to in the connection of birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by the Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat Sukkur chapter here on Sunday.

People in large numbers attended rally ahead of 12th Rabi-ul- Awal.

Enthusiastic rally participants recited loud Darood Sharif and Naats to express their feelings and devotion for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and celebrate with full religious attachment.

Almost every road of the city was flocked by joyful and enthusiastic followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and they were trying to make it a very special and unique day, according to its great importance, with best festivities in their reach. All districts of the Sukkur division have been decorated with colorful lights and flags. All key buildings have been decorated fully while people have garnished their homes and streets in similar manner.