Eid Milad: Rescue-1122 Building Decorated

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, the headquarters of Rescue 1122 in Sargodha has been adorned with decorative illuminations, capturing the attention of the local citizens.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah called upon the faithful to spend their lives in accordance with the teachings and character of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

"The month of Rabi-ul-Awwal reminds us to mould our lives according to the Seerat of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him)," he said.

