Eid Milad security plan finalised in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have finalised a security plan for Eid Miladun Nabi processions and gatherings in the division.

Foolproof security will be provided to participants of all processions and gatherings.

RPO Spokesman Naveed Ahmad said on Thursday that 265 big and small processions would be taken out and 38 Mahafil would be held in different parts of the division on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal (November 10).

He said 169 processions would be taken out in Faisalabad district, 19 in Jhang, 44 in Toba Tek Singh and 33 processions would be taken out in district Chiniot. Similarly, 27 Milad Mahafil will be held in Faisalabad, two in Jhang, two in Toba Tek Singh and seven in Chiniot district.

Under the security plan, 9,196 police officials would perform their duties, he added.