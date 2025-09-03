Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour

Open Menu

APP - Associated Press Of Pakistan Published September 03, 2025 | 06:40 PM

The district administration decided to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious fervour and unity. In a significant move, flood-affected families would also be included in the festivities

The decisions were made during a meeting of the District Peace Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Liaqat Ali Gillani, DSP Sajid Siddique, Hafiz Muhammad Akram Kanju, and a number of prominent religious scholars and peace committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) was a complete role model for us. It was need to spread the message of compassion and unity,” she said.

She directed to ensure strict monitoring in order to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

Dr. Nazir announced that sweets would be distributed among flood victims to share the joy of this sacred occasion.

Additionally, the district administration will commemorate Defence Day on September 6 with full patriotic spirit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Liaqat Ali Gillani, provided a detailed briefing on the arrangements, stating that working was underway on cleanliness of Milad procession routes, removal of encroachments and procession security.

DSP Sajid Siddique assured that foolproof security arrangements would be in place for all processions and Milad gatherings.

Religious leaders and community representatives including Maulana Muhammad Mian, Sheikh Iftikharuddin Tari, Maulana Habib ur Rehman, Abid Mangla, Allah Nawaz Mohsin, Tahir Javed Bhatti, Muhammad Raza Khan Joiya, Jacob Aftab, Dr. Jafar Raza, Ghulam Murtaza Naqvi, Syed Aqeel, and Qari Nazir Ahmad were also present.

