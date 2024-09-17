Eid Milad u Nabi celebrated in Tando Adam

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him) was celebrated in Tando Adam with religious fervor, enthusiasm, and devotion.

Under the leadership of the Central Eid Milad Committee, including Muhammad Ali Qadri, Khan Muhammad Masoomi, Hafiz Niaz, Hussain Abbas Chughtai, Iqbal Bhatti, Allama Tahir Madani, Chairman Municipal Committee Ghulam Murtaza Jonejo, Vice Chairman Malik Zulfiqar, Assistant Commissioner Hunen Tariq Shahani, DSP Muhammad Moosa Abro and others a grand rally was organized from Muhammadi Chowk with various vehicles, tractor trolleys, pedestrians, and camel carts.

Participants carrying banners and flags related to Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him) and chanted slogans about the birth of the Prophet.

People in the procession expressed their joy at the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by dancing and celebrating.

Addressing in front of the central Jamia Masjid, leaders stated that today is the day of the birth of that personality through whom this religion was given, through whom islam was revealed, and through whose arrival ignorance was dispelled.

They said that the life of the Prophet (peace be upon him) is a beacon of guidance for every human being and that we should follow his Sunnah, which brings goodness in both this world and the Hereafter.

