Eid Milad-u-Nabi celebrated with religious fervor. enthusiasm and zeal

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated in Ghotki with religious fervor and zeal.

According to details, the main procession was taken out from Khanqah Bharchundi Sharif and after marching on traditional routes Obaavro/Dharki, Mirpur Mathelo culminated at Khanqah Bharchundi Sharif.

Meanwhile, many small processions taken out from various routes which later merged in main procession.