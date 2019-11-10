UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-u-Nabi Celebrated With Religious Fervor. Enthusiasm And Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Eid Milad-u-Nabi celebrated with religious fervor. enthusiasm and zeal

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated in Ghotki with religious fervor and zeal.

According to details, the main procession was taken out from Khanqah Bharchundi Sharif and after marching on traditional routes Obaavro/Dharki, Mirpur Mathelo culminated at Khanqah Bharchundi Sharif.

Meanwhile, many small processions taken out from various routes which later merged in main procession.

Related Topics

Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

2 hours ago

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

2 hours ago

ADSD discusses AI and emerging technologies&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.