Eid Milad U Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated In Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Eid Milad u Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Jashane-Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) was also celebrated in Jamshoro with religious fervour and zeal.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wasan ensured effective administrative measures to celebrate the birth of Hazrat Muhammad in a befitting manner.

Similarly, SSP Jamshoro has also deployed 1450 police officers in the entire district on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Rallies were taken out across the city by the followers of the Prophet, including Kotri, to express their devotion to the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The main procession was taken out from Jilani House and passing through various routes culminated at Dargah Baba Salahuddin.

APP/nsm

