MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-U-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated in Multan with religious zeal here on Sunday.

Mosques, Shrines, buildings and streets were illuminated with green lights and flags besides cake cutting ceremonies were also organized at different places. People participated in seminars, processions and mahafils organized across the district.

About 66 processions were organized in the district, 25 Mehfil-e-Milad and 20 rallies were taken out in the district.

However, different mahafil-e-Milad would continue till late night in which special prayers would be made for the Muslim Ummah.

The main processions were taken out from Khaniqa Hamidia, Shaukat Hussain Gilani, Chowk Dera Adda Mosque and Madrisa Anwar- ul-Aloom Eidgah.

The speakers on the occasion, stressed upon the need to follow teaching of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). They said that the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) teaches us about simplicity, tolerance, forgiveness, honesty, justice and other aspects of life.

The speakers said that the message of peace, love, mercy, sacrifice and humanity in the most importance message taught by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Foolproof security arrangements were made by the district police as more than 2800 police officials were deployed on duty. The police divided processions and mahafils in different categories as per the sensitivity. Strict monitoring of the ceremonies was ensured through CCTV cameras while tight body search was also made by the police.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) made alternate routes for traffic during processions while parking away from the mahafil-e-Milad was also made by the city traffic police.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb and other senior officers visited procession routes to check arrangements.