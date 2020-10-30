Eid Milad-ud-Nabi observed in Hazara with religious zeal, fervor

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other cities of Hazara on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Whole cities of the Hazara division including mosques, buildings and roads were decorated with beautiful lights, ribbons and banners. Eid Milad-un-Nabi rallies and processions started in the city at 9.00 am and thousands of enthusiastic devotees of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gathered in the rallies.

In Abbottabad, the traditional Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies from different parts of the city came out and joined the main procession at Leady Garden, later concluded at Main Bazaar Abbottabad.

The participants were holding beautiful place cards, banners and also reciting durood-o-salam and naat. Bike rallies were also a part of the procession, bikers were holding beautiful flags and moving along with the main procession with discipline.

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) district administration have chalked out foolproof strict security arrangements all across the district, hundreds of the policemen were deputed alongside the routes of the Miladun Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies.

In Haripur's main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) came out from Rahmania Masjid and culminated at its described route under strict security measures.

Similarly in Manshera city main Milad un Nabi procession came out from Mufti Abad and concluded at College Road, besides Mansehra city Milad processions also came out from Ghari Habibullah, Darband, Balakot and small town.

Mufti Habib u Malik led the Milad procession in which former Federal minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and former JUI-F Senator Syed Hidayat Ullah Shah participated and also staged a protest over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him in France.