Eid Milad-ud-Nabi preparation in full swing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Preparation of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) were full swing in big and small towns and villages of Shikarpur with religious zeal and zest.

In this connection, religious parties and various social organizations were finalizing their programmes.

However, mosques, different markets, shops, buildings and streets are being illuminated with colorful buntings and banners to express devotion and pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The vendors have setup their stalls at every nook and corner of the city and display decoration to attract customers at their shops. Green flags have been installed on houses, buildings, shops and even in cars and bikes by people to show their deep love with the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Shopkeeper and stall owners told that people from all parts of district especially teenagers and women are showing up at markets with great religious fervor to mark the day.