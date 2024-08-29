Open Menu

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi: Arslan Reviews Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi: Arslan reviews arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review arrangements regarding Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

He directed the concerned officers to lap no stone unturned for making all the necessary arrangements to ensure cleanliness on the routes of processions and also make arrangements for draining out the sewage water on the roads.

He maintained that Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated with religious zeal and sanctity.

The Mayor of Sukkur further said that all out efforts would be made to ensure cleanliness during the celebrations, and Muhafil-e-Milad and Milad processions would be taken out from different parts of Sukkur.

He said that SMC would extend all our support to departments concerned to facilitate the people so that they could celebrate the day with traditional enthusiasm and religious sanctity.

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements for maintaining law and order on the day by providing adequate security to Milad processions.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Law And Order Arslan Sukkur All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

4 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

4 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

5 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

10 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

10 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

10 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan