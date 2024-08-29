Eid Milad-ul-Nabi: Arslan reviews arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review arrangements regarding Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

He directed the concerned officers to lap no stone unturned for making all the necessary arrangements to ensure cleanliness on the routes of processions and also make arrangements for draining out the sewage water on the roads.

He maintained that Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated with religious zeal and sanctity.

The Mayor of Sukkur further said that all out efforts would be made to ensure cleanliness during the celebrations, and Muhafil-e-Milad and Milad processions would be taken out from different parts of Sukkur.

He said that SMC would extend all our support to departments concerned to facilitate the people so that they could celebrate the day with traditional enthusiasm and religious sanctity.

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements for maintaining law and order on the day by providing adequate security to Milad processions.