Eid Milad-ul-Nabi: Arslan Reviews Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review arrangements regarding Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.
He directed the concerned officers to lap no stone unturned for making all the necessary arrangements to ensure cleanliness on the routes of processions and also make arrangements for draining out the sewage water on the roads.
He maintained that Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated with religious zeal and sanctity.
The Mayor of Sukkur further said that all out efforts would be made to ensure cleanliness during the celebrations, and Muhafil-e-Milad and Milad processions would be taken out from different parts of Sukkur.
He said that SMC would extend all our support to departments concerned to facilitate the people so that they could celebrate the day with traditional enthusiasm and religious sanctity.
The meeting also discussed the security arrangements for maintaining law and order on the day by providing adequate security to Milad processions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Larkana announces matriculation results7 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas37 minutes ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza47 minutes ago
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood1 hour ago
-
APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP1 hour ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service1 hour ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders1 hour ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR1 hour ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan1 hour ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab2 hours ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management2 hours ago