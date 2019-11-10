Eid Milad Ul Nabi celebrations in full swing

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The Muslim community was celebrating 12th Rabi Ul Awal, Eid Milad ul Nabi here on Sunday and across country with religious zeal and fervor under strict security arrangements.

People offered special prayers for the unity of Muslims and progress of the country with unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah after Fajjar prayer while lauded the message of Holy Prophet Peace Be upon Him (PBUH).

People said every Muslim should follow the life path of Holy Prophet for success in the life and expressed commitment to spend their lives according to Sunnah.

Special events, seminars, conferences, Milaad mehfils and Naat competitions were being held here at every nook of the city while the teaching of Holy Prophet and messages were being highlighted as a way of life for all human kind.

Most of the private and public sector buildings have been decorated and illuminated with colored lights in the city areas. The children were also participating in all the events and enjoying the day with their dear and near while expressing their love and devotion with the Holy Prophet PBUH.

The district administration and Police have prepared fool proof security plans for Rabi ul Awal and also adopted strict security arrangements across city.

A main procession of 12th Rabi ul Awal was started here from Jamia Masque Hamid Ali Shah at 8.00 am and conclude at starting point while different gatherings and Milads would be held here at night.