UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad Ul Nabi Celebrations In Full Swing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 02:50 PM

Eid Milad Ul Nabi celebrations in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The Muslim community was celebrating 12th Rabi Ul Awal, Eid Milad ul Nabi here on Sunday and across country with religious zeal and fervor under strict security arrangements.

People offered special prayers for the unity of Muslims and progress of the country with unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah after Fajjar prayer while lauded the message of Holy Prophet Peace Be upon Him (PBUH).

People said every Muslim should follow the life path of Holy Prophet for success in the life and expressed commitment to spend their lives according to Sunnah.

Special events, seminars, conferences, Milaad mehfils and Naat competitions were being held here at every nook of the city while the teaching of Holy Prophet and messages were being highlighted as a way of life for all human kind.

Most of the private and public sector buildings have been decorated and illuminated with colored lights in the city areas. The children were also participating in all the events and enjoying the day with their dear and near while expressing their love and devotion with the Holy Prophet PBUH.

The district administration and Police have prepared fool proof security plans for Rabi ul Awal and also adopted strict security arrangements across city.

A main procession of 12th Rabi ul Awal was started here from Jamia Masque Hamid Ali Shah at 8.00 am and conclude at starting point while different gatherings and Milads would be held here at night.

Related Topics

Police Progress Sunday Prayer Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

21 minutes ago

ABLF and ASSOCHAM sign agreement to strengthen UAE ..

36 minutes ago

Strata celebrates decade of global aircraft parts ..

51 minutes ago

First Capesize vessel sails from EGA’s GAC in Gu ..

1 hour ago

Dana Gas’s collections rises 16.7% to AED844 mil ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.