Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH)) being observed in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being observed with religious enthusiasm in the metropolis on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the law enforcement agencies have made strict security arrangements for the participants of processions, rallies and other programs.

Mosques, streets, important public and private buildings are decorated with colorful lights.Small and big processions and rallies are being taken out in different areas as some of these will merge into the main procession at Naumaish chowrangi here.