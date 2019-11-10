UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-ul Nabi (SAW) Celebrated With Religious Sanctity

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :People celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Sunday with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and religious sanctity.

The public and private buildings, different roads and streets as well as the Mosques were decorated with colourful- mostly green- buntings, flag garlands and ceremonial gates in various parts of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas particularly in Paretabad, Phuleli, Latifabad Units 11 and 12.

The religious organizations have brought out Milad processions since Sunday morning till evening to celebrated the birthday of Holy Prophet (SAW) and the last messenger of Allah.

The Milad processions from different parts of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad after marching the roads joined the Main Milad procession of Anjuman-e-Fidaiyan-e-Pakistan at Silawat Para in the afternoon.

The main Milad procession after marching its traditional routes culminated at Koh Noor Chowk before Maghrib prayers where the religious leaders and scholars addressed the participants of the procession.

They highlighted the teachings of the holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for upholding the message of Allah.

They elucidated the peaceful aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and how he had revolutionized the Arab society.

The religious scholars urged the people to follow Sunah to cope with the current challenges.

They had also underlined the need for creating a sense of security among minorities to promote national unity and integrity.

The district administration Hyderabad has adopted strict security measures to ensure the passage of Milad processions in peaceful manner.

