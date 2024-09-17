Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one-gun salute in all provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2024) Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Sallalaho Aleyhe Wallyhe Wassalam) is being celebrated today with great religious fervor and solemnity.

Special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country.

Today is also a public holiday.

Main feature of the day is National Seerat Conference in Islamabad which is being organized by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast proceedings of the conference live on its National Hookup from 0905 a.m. till its conclusion.

Meanwhile, streets, roads, buildings, mosques, and houses have been decorated with colorful lights to mark this auspicious occasion.

Milad processions will be taken out in all cities today in which Ulema and Khateeb will highlight all aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (Sallalaho Alyhe Wassalam) stressing adherence to his teachings and Sunna.

Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organized in all small and major cities to highlight life and teachings of the last prophet.

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) is also being celebrated in Sindh including Karachi today with religious fervor and solemnity.

It is a public holiday today while the provincial government has banned pillion riding across the province on this occasion.

Like elsewhere in the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Alehi Wasallam, is being celebrated in Balochistan with religious zeal and fervour today.

On this occasion, a procession will be taken out from Saryab Road which will march through its conventional routes and will culminate at Jamiat Roy Road in Quetta city.

Similarly, various religious, political, social organisations and educational institutions have also chalked out various programmes during which different features of Seerat-i-Tayyaba will be highlighted and rich tribute will be paid to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Sallallah-o-Alaihe Wa Alehi Wasallam.

Meanwhile, Quetta police and other law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).