Eid Milad-un-Nabi -arrangements finalizes in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The preparations to celebrate Eid-e- Miladun Nabi (SAWW) are under way vigorously as a number of Milad rallies were taken out here on Thursday.

The members of Milad committees, traders, citizens and students were seen busy in decorating streets, bazaars and buildings with green flags, buntings and other articles in almost all areas of Larkana district.

Similarly, almost all main buildings of the city are being illuminated. Main trading/business centres of Larkana including Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk, Bakrani Road, Jilus Bazar, Resham Gali, Royal road, are being beautified to celebrate the occasion with full religious fervor, said a traders leader Haji Khair Muhammad Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor presided over a meeting regarding the arrangements of Eid Milad-u-Nabi (12th Rabiual Awal) in his office here today evening.

The meeting reviewed and discussed for maintenance peace and tranquility during the processions of Eid Milad-u-Nabi in the District. The meeting decided to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) with religious fervour and enthusiasm throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner urged upon the representatives of Police and law enforcing agencies that all out efforts should be made to ensure the law and order situation in the district as well as the traffic arrangements may be ensured on the occasion.

He directed all the Municipal officers to ensure the repair of roads and patch work on the routes of procession of Eid Milad-u-Nabi and also ensure the cleanliness and lighting on the occasion.

He also directed SEPCO representative to ensure the supply of electricity on 12th Rabiual Awal and the SEPCO personal would also accompanied with the processions for removing the wires interrupting the passage of procession.

He urged the ulemas, religious leaders and representatives of trade bodies to play their due role in celebrating the religious day in a befitting manner.

Deputy Commissioner also urged upon the ulema of both sects and the people of every walk of life to play their role in this regard and create the atmosphere of brotherhood and unity on the occasion. The ulemas assured of their full cooperation in this regard.

He also directed the police officers to maintain law and order during celebrations.

The meeting was also informed that control rooms were established in DC office Larkana, SSP office Larkana, Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Larkana.

The meeting also decided the hospitals will remain open, the staff and medicines may be ensured in the hospitals.

DC Larkana also directed the service delivery offices including health, SEPCO, Police Force, Civil Defence, and SSGC, municipal authorities of Larkana, Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani to ensure proper arrangements on this occasion.

The telephone wires and cables on the routes of the processions would properly maintain and the Sui Gas Lines would also be maintained in a proper way.

The meeting was attended by all the concerned officers.