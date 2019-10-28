Eid Milad-Un-Nabi arrangements reviewed

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday reviewed all necessary arrangements to facilitate participants of processions and all other programmes which will be organized in connection with Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday reviewed all necessary arrangements to facilitate participants of processions and all other programmes which will be organized in connection with Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Sukkur.

The arrangements are being made in consultation with elected representatives of Union Committees and organizers of the programmes, on directives of Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh.