KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The DIGP Traffic Karachi Jawed Ali Mehar on Thursday chaired a meeting of Ulema and reviewed all necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of processions and all other programmes which will be organized in connection with Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Karachi

The arrangements are being made in consultation with Ulema and organizers of the programmes.